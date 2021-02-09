 

Desktop Metal Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of James Haley as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12, and Arjun Aggarwal as Chief Product Officer, effective February 9.

“I have previously worked with James and forged a great relationship with him over 13 years. He brings a strong track record of leading financial operations for high-growth technology companies with significant functional experience overseeing strategic transactions and public financing events,” said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “James has already proven to be a strong addition to our leadership team, and I am excited to work with him closely in his new role to drive our success and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Haley, who has served as Desktop Metal’s Vice President of Finance since August 2020, brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience with high-growth technology companies, including serving in senior finance roles at four public companies and two divisions of global public companies. Haley holds a B.A. in Management from Curry College and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University. To help ensure a smooth transition, Haley will work closely with the Company’s current CFO, Elizabeth Linardos, who is expected to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through July.

“I am excited to step into the CFO role at Desktop Metal to help the company continue executing its strategic vision,” said Haley. “I look forward to continuing to work with the entire Desktop Metal team to build on the Company’s momentum, accelerate our growth, and deliver value to shareholders.”

Aggarwal has served as Desktop Metal’s Vice President of Product and Business Development since January 2020 after first joining the Company in October 2017. In this newly-created role, Aggarwal will manage the Company’s product portfolio strategy and strategic partnerships to position the company for long-term growth. Prior to Desktop Metal, Aggarwal served in venture investing and technology investment banking roles at New Enterprise Associates and Morgan Stanley. Aggarwal holds a B.S. in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University.

