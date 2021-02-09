EZCORP, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session.

EZCORP stockholders, as well as analysts and other interested persons, can join the meeting by dialing (877) 407-0789, Conference ID: 13714809, or internationally by dialing (201) 689-8562. The meeting will also be webcast simultaneously through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.