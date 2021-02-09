 

EZCORP, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session.

EZCORP stockholders, as well as analysts and other interested persons, can join the meeting by dialing (877) 407-0789, Conference ID: 13714809, or internationally by dialing (201) 689-8562. The meeting will also be webcast simultaneously through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the meeting will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the call.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells pre-owned merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EZCORP, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders via Conference Call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 EZCORP, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZPW) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question and answer session. EZCORP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
EZCORP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
02.02.21
EZCORP, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021