Nomad Foods to Present at 2021 CAGNY Virtual Conference

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. ET. A video of the presentation and presentation slides will be made available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods