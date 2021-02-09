 

ATW Tech Announces the Grant of New Stock Options

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V: ATW), announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Plan"), a total of 4,500,000 stock options have been granted to officers, employees and consultants of the Company and to members of the Board of Directors. These options have an exercise price of $0.115 per share and expire 10 years after the date of grant. The options will vest according to the following schedules: (i) for officers, directors and employees, over a period of three years following the date of grant at the rate of one third per year and (ii) for consultants, over a period of 12 months following the date of grant at the rate of one fourth per quarter.

This grant of stock options is the result of several important developments that have taken place over the past year, as described in the press release dated January 28, 2021. The acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc. ("Semeon") is, among other things, one of these developments achieved by ATW Tech. The grant of stock options is ATW Tech’s way of recognizing the efforts of its directors, officers, employees and consultants, both in Canada and in Europe, which have led to these achievements.

Semeon, a subsidiary of ATW Tech, is also pleased to announce the launch of its latest artificial intelligence based semantic extractors engines. With this latest semantic analysis release, Semeon helps its numerous customers understand with even greater precision key ideas and concepts in several languages including English, French and Spanish in their document repositories, CRM systems, survey responses, and, do so in way that now understands actions that individuals have mentioned they want to undertake or have undertaken. This is based on a unique capability in the market to understand very precisely the verbs that are embedded in customer feedback and agent interaction, to draw the clearest possible picture of what a customer wants, and how their product or service provider plans to address this need. Typical examples include vastly more rapid responses to customers' requests as Semeon can understand what the customer is requesting specifically; this also helps to push the boundaries of automating responses to customers who increasingly desire fast and efficient responses from companies.

