Liquidity Services Inc. to Present at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services Inc . CEO, Bill Angrick alongside Jorge Celaya, CFO will be presenting “Using E-commerce to Fuel the Growth of the Circular Economy” at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, February 23 rd at 3:30PM. The 45-minute presentation will highlight how Liquidity Services has empowered corporations and government agencies to improve their sustainability efforts by leveraging the company’s online marketplace platform and value-added services throughout the globe.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

