 

DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air E-Bikes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:15  |  139   |   |   

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Imperium Motor Corp., has signed a contract with Rumble Motors for the world rights to its Rover and Rumble Air e-bikes (electric bikes). Rumble Motors is a Swedish-American electric vehicle company that offers numerous models starting with the Rover e-Bike, now at an introductory price of $1,850, to the Rumble Air, priced at $3450.00, both of which are available on our web site and at our Experience Center located in Fairfield California.

The e-bikes are designed for urban commuting and recreational riding. Watch overview video:

Rumble Air - (imperiummotorcompany.com)

RJ Khademi, CEO of Rumble Motors, commented: “I am excited about this new partnership. DSG Global and Imperium Motors are the perfect partners for us, as they have deep experience in the electric vehicle (EV) space. We are in the early stages of a major roll-out of our e-bikes in North America. Our bikes have been praised by users from all over the world and, in fact, they are currently being featured on HBO's hit show Westworld, which is a testimony to the quality of our e-bikes and their mass appeal.”

The global e-bike market size is estimated to grow to $70 billion by 2027 from its current size of $41.1 billion. An estimated 130 million e-bikes are expected to be sold over the next two years globally. The US imported approximately 600,000 e-bikes in 2020, according to the Light Electric Vehicle Association, and their analysts expect that number will grow substantially in 2021.

Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors, said, “Lithium-ion battery technology has led to exponential growth in the market for e-bikes, particularly in US cities where there is a major focus on reducing emissions and reducing traffic congestion. Rumble Motors’ sleek, futuristic design and unique features that meld the past with the future should drive strong demand. We are prepared to deploy the full weight of our resources to drive sales.”

Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, commented, “With the fast-growing e-bike market in the US, we are well positioned to set up distribution and dealerships for the Rumble Motors product line. I am confident that we will begin to generate sales quickly as we ramp the roll out of their e-bikes.”

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company with strategic distribution agreements in place that offer a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American and other markets with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air E-Bikes SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Imperium Motor Corp., has signed a contract with Rumble Motors for the world rights to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units