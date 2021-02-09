 

Taronis Fuels Launches Tyler, TX Fill Plant

State-of-the-Art Capabilities Enhance Competitive Positioning

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced that the Company has completed a new, fully automated industrial gas fill plant at its Tyler, TX retail distribution facility. This is a state-of-the-art facility that gives the Company a significantly improved capability to compete in the Texas and Louisiana markets, including the ultra-high purity gas market.

The upgraded facilities represent the largest single capital investment in infrastructure in Company history, costing approximately $2.1 million to complete. The investment is projected to generate a meaningful impact on the profitability of the region’s operating profits, as the facility will immediately enable the Company to reduce labor costs, improve industrial gas margins, and support higher volume gas clients. The Company estimates that the facility should generate in excess of a 50% annual return on invested capital before factoring in any additional sales growth the facility may enable.

The Company is in the process of refurbishing the original fill plant assets that were previously located at the Tyler facility. Those assets are slated for redeployment in Oxnard, CA in the second quarter of 2021. The Company estimates the total cost to redeploy the refurbished assets will be approximately $0.2 million. The expanded Oxnard facility will enable the Company to relocate two other existing industrial gas locations in the Los Angeles market simultaneously. The combined financial impact of these changes is expected to generate approximately $0.6 million in annual savings in the Los Angeles market.

“Our new fill plant in Tyler represents a significant next step in the growth of our MagneGas Welding Supply retail operations,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “The upgrade to a state-of-the-art fill plant has been in process for over a year, and we are eager to see the financial impact of our investment. We believe this is a clear example of the operational advantages we are unlocking through the combined scale and scope of our US operations.”

“The Tyler capital equipment investment, together with the operational improvements we have undertaken in the Los Angeles market are estimated to improve the Company’s operating income by approximately $1.5 million annually. On a combined $2.3 million capital deployed, this represents a very compelling return on capital invested. We expect to realize the majority of the monthly benefit beginning immediately, with the balance of the savings to be realized starting early in the second quarter once we complete the optimization process across our retail locations in the Los Angeles market,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

