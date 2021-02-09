One World Pharma Secures $3 Million Investment Commitment From ISIAH International

The $3 million investment will fund the expansion of farm operations, additional certifications for THC seeds already approved by the government of Colombia, Global GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification and the build-out of a GMP certified state-of-the-art THC/CBD extraction facility. The investment will be made in installments over six months, with the first tranche of $250,000 having already been funded. The farm expansion through this funding is expected to allow One World Pharma to significantly increase revenue in the second quarter of 2021 through the increased sale of seeds, newly approved cuttings, and extracted oil.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC) , (“OWP” or the “Company”), a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce an agreement with ISIAH International, LLC , the holding company of its CEO, Isiah Thomas , to invest $3 million into One World Pharma, Inc.

Isiah Thomas makes this substantial financial commitment through ISIAH International based on his belief in the bright future of the global cannabis market, which leading research firms assert will reach $47 billion in annual sales by 2025. ISIAH International is a holding company with interests in a diversified portfolio of companies. Wholly owned by Chief Executive Officer Isiah Thomas, ISIAH International invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

“We could not be more thrilled. When Isiah Thomas assumed the role of CEO he lent us his good name and his world-renowned leadership and business acumen. Today, he provides the funding for the Company to truly execute on its plan to become a leading international supplier of the finest cannabis ingredients,” stated Dr. Kenneth Perego, OWP’s Executive Chairman.

Isiah Thomas, on behalf of ISIAH International, stated, “After extensive analysis of Colombia, the world market and these most recent developments at the Company, I passionately believe there is a tremendous opportunity to build a world class, valuable, environmentally and socially conscious company that is a significant player in the global cannabis and industrial hemp industries. There are few, if any, reliable, industrial scale, global supply chain companies in this space and we intend to be one. I am pleased to initiate this next chapter of growth.”