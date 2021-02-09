 

New Leaf Ventures Preps 2021 Expanded Product Lineup with Strategic Branding

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce that in anticipation of new product roll outs at its New Leaf USA venture with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises, the Company has commenced an ambitious strategy commencing with the engagement of a regional creative branding firm and implementation of significant operational developments.

In preparation for the upcoming rollout of its new products, NLV recently engaged Fire Creative Branding of Seattle to design branding and packaging for several new lines of cannabis products including candies, beverages, and tinctures. Adding depth to this program is a co-promotional strategy which will allow acceleration of market share through alignment with complementary prestige brands. Jessica Ivey, CEO of Fire Creative has developed and implemented go-to-market strategies in the evolving cannabis industry since legalization in 2012. Her skill set brings years of industry knowledge and insight towards the creation of next generation brand identities as part of an integrated strategy to build appeal across increasingly broad demographics and audiences. Notable efforts included her work with the well-known and respected Willie’s Reserve brand on compliance and packaging design.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO of New Leaf USA & Director at New Leaf Ventures Inc. said, “We are thrilled to be working with Jessica once again on the development of new brand strategies and direction. She brings a new breath of enthusiasm and perspective we respect and encourage. I’m personally delighted by the concepts she has already developed and are looking forward to several upcoming public launches and feel certain we will earn a lot of interest and retail traction as we begin to appreciably broaden our product offering.”

In related news, January saw NLV launch four new flavors of hard candies under the Goodies brand. Blue Raspberry, Wild Strawberry, Mango, and Green Apple now complement the existing soft caramel and hard caramel product lines. These new flavors are continuing to build a well-rounded assortment of high-quality edibles made with all-natural ingredients focused on flavor.

