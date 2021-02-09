 

VR receives drill permit and commences 3D array DCIP geophysical survey at its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada, in lead up to drilling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company,” or “VR,” is pleased to announce:

  • that it has received its drill permit for its Reveille silver-copper property in Nevada;
  • a state-of-the-art 3D array DCIP geophysical survey is set to commence at the end of this week, and;
  • Phase 1 of a two-stage RC drill program is set to commence in two to three weeks time.

Figure 1 shows the locations of the permitted drill holes and the 3D DCIP survey planned along the western flank of the Reveille range. Property-scale vectors towards the area shown in Figure 1 are derived from structural mapping and statistical analyses of single element and element ratio data from rock and soil geochemistry completed in 2020. The specific drill hole locations are based on recently completed 3D inversion models of magnetic and EM data.

The IP should be an effective mapping tool in the valley flanking the range because the targets in the survey area are near-surface based on their EM and magnetic attributes. The RC drilling should be both efficient and cost-effective because of the gentle topography in the range front valley and the direct road access to the targets.

The IP survey will map both alteration and mineralization in the sub-surface on the western flank of the range:

Photo 1. Resistivity will be useful to map alteration. This photo is of an outcrop in the valley west of the range and located in the northern part of the alteration ring around the core of the magnetic anomaly in Figure 1. The outcrop of quartz latite porphyry has intense sericite alteration (potassium), with disseminated pyrite boxworks, stockworks of quartz veinlets with limonite after pyrite, and limonite-cemented breccia locally.
   
Photo 2. Chargeability will be useful in mapping disseminated silver-rich sulfosalt minerals such as freibergite within dolostone completely replaced by silica-rich hydrothermal breccia at Lost City located on the western flank of the Reveille range and containing 2,660 g/t silver and 1.5 % copper.

State-of-the-art 3D array DCIP technology of Dias Geophysical Ltd. will be utilized for this survey based on proven results from the Company’s nearby Amsel gold property. The final 3D inversion block models are anticipated in April, and will be used to plan the second of the two-stage RC drill program, in conjunction with the geochemistry and hyperspectral mineral scanning by TerraCore LLC. (Photo 2) from the Phase I drill holes planned for later this month.

