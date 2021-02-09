 

San Antonio City Council Names Blink Charging as Provider of EV Charging Infrastructure for the City’s EVSA Program Following Competitive Proposal Process

-   First Phase of EV San Antonio program to include up to 140 Blink Owned Level 2 Charging Ports and 3 DC Fast Chargers

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced an agreement with the City of San Antonio, TX. The award makes Blink Charging the provider of EV charging equipment for the city’s EVSA program aimed at increasing access to public EV charging infrastructure. Initially, the award enlists the Company to deploy up to 140 Blink owned level 2 charging ports and 3 DC fast-charging stations throughout the city.

The Company won the bid after a competitive process. The award was approved by the San Antonio City Council on Thursday, February 4, after a thorough review of Blink, the Blink equipment, services, and team. Blink also was able to offer the city a cost neutral proposal for the EV charging program through the Company’s unique ownership model. Blink and the City of San Antonio will share the ongoing revenue from the charging stations.

“We’re excited to serve as an EV charging operator for the City of San Antonio. It is a testament that the quality of the Blink products and services and the differentiation of our business models which are our key competitive differences in the EV charging industry,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

“As a company, Blink is honored to help the city achieve its climate, sustainability, transportation, and air quality goals. Encouraging widespread adoption of EVs is core to Blink’s mission, and this includes minimizing the barriers to EV charging for all residents. Texas continues to be a growth market for us and for EVs, and this project will help to increase public awareness by increasing the number of charging options available in the state. We are committed to bringing affordable, convenient, and efficient charging stations to the growing number of EV drivers, and the addition of the stations in San Antonio further enhances our position as a leading provider in the ongoing development of EV infrastructure,” commented Mr. Farkas.

