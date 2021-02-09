Capitala Group Announces Investment in Proactive Dealer Solutions

Based in Huntersville, NC, Proactive is a single-source solution focused on partnering with clients in the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries to drive their gross profit and service revenue by transforming the dealership’s culture through people, process, and technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has made an investment in veteran-owned and operated Proactive Dealer Solutions (“Proactive”), a multi-faceted provider of effective lead management and conversion services for the auto and motorized vehicle dealership sector.

“We are proud to be partnering with an innovative founder and veteran in our latest investment and partnership with Proactive Dealer Solutions,” said Joe Alala, III, Chairman & CEO at Capitala Group. “We look forward to working with the talented leadership team in support of Proactive’s growth as they continue to develop best-in-class offerings for the evolving dealership industry.”

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

About Proactive Dealer Solutions

Proactive Dealer Solutions is a multi-faceted service provider for the auto dealership and more broadly the motorized vehicle sector focused on lead management and conversion. Proactive’s services assist auto dealerships with all aspects of its sales organization by providing a full suite of integrated solutions, including hiring/training talent, call monitoring services, performance tracking and conversion. For more information, visit the website at www.bdcexperts.com.

