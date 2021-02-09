 

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will Add CBD Veteran Jeanine Getz to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

GETZ WILL ADD VALUED CBD PRODUCT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors voted to add Jeanine Behr Getz of Greenwich, CT, as an independent Director on February 8th, 2021. This comes at an important time in Nass Valley’s evolution as it readies to unveil its new menu of 30 CBD products in the beauty, sleep, and pain relief categories for humans and pets. 

Ms. Getz worked with TwinLab, a supplement and phytocannabinoid company, during the launch of their CBD products line. She was directly involved in creating communications, education, as well as marketing and business strategy for CBD products in the Sports, Beauty and Vitamin Supplement divisions of TwinLab. 

Prior to TwinLab, Jeanine worked with Yulex, a materials company that makes FSC-certified clean rubber used in wetsuits, yoga mats and baby products. There she worked with brands such as Patagonia, Honest Company, and Lululemon. She also previously worked for McKesson Automated Healthcare and SafeSkin Corporation.

Nass Valley’s CEO Gavin Collier stated, ”Jeanine Getz will add an enormous amount of strategic thinking around innovative ways to build NVG’s brand equity while driving our new product launches. We are truly lucky to have a woman of her experience and deep CBD consumer product knowledge join Nass Valley Gateway’s board.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
 Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.
+1 (609) 651-0032
Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 818503
Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will Add CBD Veteran Jeanine Getz to Its Board of Directors GETZ WILL ADD VALUED CBD PRODUCT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE Vancouver, BC, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality, broad and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. kündigt Aufnahme von CBD-Veteranin Jeanine Getz in seinen Verwaltungsrat an (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. kündigt Aufnahme von CBD-Veteranin Jeanine Getz in seinen Verwaltungsrat an
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway kündigt den Start seiner neu gestalteten Website am 15. Februar 2021 an (deutsch)
03.02.21
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Nass Valley Gateway kündigt den Start seiner neu gestalteten Website am 15. Februar 2021 an
03.02.21
Nass Valley Gateway Announces It Will Launch Its Newly Renovated Website on February 15th, 2021
25.01.21
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway gibt Angebot von 30 neuen Produkten einschließlich aromatisierter zum Rauchen aufbereiteter Hanfprodukte, einer CBD-Kosmetiklinie und eines erweiterten Sortiments für Haustiere bekannt (deutsch)
25.01.21
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway gibt Angebot von 30 neuen Produkten einschließlich aromatisierter zum Rauchen aufbereiteter Hanfprodukte, einer CBD-Kosmetiklinie und eines erweiterten Sortiments für Haustiere bekannt
25.01.21
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Announces It Will Offer 30 New Products Including Flavored Hemp Smokables, CBD Beauty Line, and an Expanded Pet Menu
25.01.21
Nass Valley Gateway Announces It Will Offer 30 New Products Including Flavored Hemp Smokables, CBD Beauty Line, and an Expanded Pet Menu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
569
Nass Valley Gateway - Cannabis und seine Anwendungen - Qualitäten, Aussichten Kurse