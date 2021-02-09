Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule

Currently, the Company is still not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$35 million; the Company has until June 8, 2021 to regain such compliance.

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN) announced today that it has received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810 for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

The Company is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and regaining compliance on the Nasdaq does not affect the Company’s compliance status with such listing.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

