OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRX) (“OptimizeRx”), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,325,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $49.50 per share. The gross proceeds to OptimizeRx from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by OptimizeRx, are expected to be approximately $65.6 million. OptimizeRx granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 198,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. OptimizeRx does not have any immediate arrangements, commitments or understandings regarding any future acquisitions.