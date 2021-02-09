 

OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRX) (“OptimizeRx”), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,325,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $49.50 per share. The gross proceeds to OptimizeRx from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by OptimizeRx, are expected to be approximately $65.6 million. OptimizeRx granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 198,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. OptimizeRx does not have any immediate arrangements, commitments or understandings regarding any future acquisitions.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as financial advisors for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252844) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 8, 2021 and is effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents OptimizeRx has filed with the SEC for more complete information about OptimizeRx and the offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; Phone: (800) 621-0687; Email: prospectus@williamblair.com or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

