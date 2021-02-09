 

Dr. Jamie Dwyer, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:15  |  62   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced, subject to customary governance approvals, Jamie P. Dwyer M.D. has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors of Draganfly.

Dr. Dwyer is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, President of the Collaborative Study Group, and Co-Founder of Innovative Renal Care. Previously he served on the faculty of Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Dwyer has extensive experience working with FDA processes in particular devices and software.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “We are excited and truly honored to have Dr. Jamie Dwyer join Draganfly’s outstanding Board of Advisors. Dr. Dwyer brings an incredible understanding and experience with FDA processes and will be key in evolving our Vital Intelligence technology.”

“Draganfly has impressed me with the work they have done with their Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app. I am honored to assist a company that has built a solid foundation for innovation within the telehealth sector,” said Dr. Jamie Dwyer.

Dr. Dwyer holds an Sc.B degree in mathematics and Latin from Brown University, and an M.D. with Distinction from Brown University Medical School. He trained in Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Florida, where he served as Chief Medical Resident. He trained in Nephrology and Clinical Research at VUMC. After a faculty appointment at Mayo Clinic, he joined the Nephrology Division of VUMC in 2008.

Draganfly has recently augmented its team with other key leaders, including the following:

  • Andrew H. Card, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, joined the Company’s Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.
  • Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 3, 2020.
  • Molly Wilkinson, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines and former Republican General Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 12, 2020.
  • Dr. Jack Chow, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 8, 2020.
  • Captain Lawrence Vincent (USN, Ret.), current Executive Officer, Defense Counter- Intelligence Agency, and former Operations Center Director for Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 16, 2020.
  • John Mitnick, former General Counsel of the US Department of Homeland Security and Raytheon Senior Executive, the Company’s Board of Directors on June 18, 2020.
  • Derek Anderson, Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on November 12, 2020.
  • Rob Anson founded Loop Insights, Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) and Fobisuite Technologies, Inc., joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on December 17, 2020.

The Company also announces that it had entered into a marketing services agreement with AGORACOM effective December 30, 2020 pursuant to which the Company will pay AGORACOM fees in the aggregate amount of $75,000 plus applicable taxes for a one-year term. The fees will be paid by the issuance of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), subject to board approval. $15,000 of the Common Shares being payable upon the setup and creation of tools to be used in connection with the services, and an additional $15,000 of Common Shares being payable every three months thereafter for the remainder of the one-year term. The number and deemed price of the Common Shares to be issued will be determined after the date the services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each date on which Common Shares are to be issued.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Jamie Dwyer, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced, subject to customary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Draganfly Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
04.02.21
Talladega College Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence Technology
02.02.21
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence Technology
28.01.21
Barrett-Jackson Auction Selects Draganfly
26.01.21
Draganfly Selected to Design and Deliver its Vital Intelligence Technology into The 517 Group’s Hospitality and Entertainment Service Organization
25.01.21
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
22.01.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Yahoo Finance
21.01.21
Draganfly Selected to Provide Engineering and Development Services for Drone Based Air Support Defense System
18.01.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business
16.01.21
Draganfly Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information and Comments on Recent Promotional Activities

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
65
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?