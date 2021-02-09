Dr. Jamie Dwyer, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

Dr. Dwyer is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, President of the Collaborative Study Group, and Co-Founder of Innovative Renal Care. Previously he served on the faculty of Mayo Clinic.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced, subject to customary governance approvals, Jamie P. Dwyer M.D. has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors of Draganfly.

Dr. Dwyer has extensive experience working with FDA processes in particular devices and software.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “We are excited and truly honored to have Dr. Jamie Dwyer join Draganfly’s outstanding Board of Advisors. Dr. Dwyer brings an incredible understanding and experience with FDA processes and will be key in evolving our Vital Intelligence technology.”

“Draganfly has impressed me with the work they have done with their Smart Vital assessment platform and telehealth app. I am honored to assist a company that has built a solid foundation for innovation within the telehealth sector,” said Dr. Jamie Dwyer.

Dr. Dwyer holds an Sc.B degree in mathematics and Latin from Brown University, and an M.D. with Distinction from Brown University Medical School. He trained in Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Florida, where he served as Chief Medical Resident. He trained in Nephrology and Clinical Research at VUMC. After a faculty appointment at Mayo Clinic, he joined the Nephrology Division of VUMC in 2008.

Draganfly has recently augmented its team with other key leaders, including the following:

Andrew H. Card, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, joined the Company’s Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.

Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 3, 2020.

Molly Wilkinson, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines and former Republican General Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 12, 2020.

Dr. Jack Chow, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 8, 2020.

Captain Lawrence Vincent (USN, Ret.), current Executive Officer, Defense Counter- Intelligence Agency, and former Operations Center Director for Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 16, 2020.

John Mitnick, former General Counsel of the US Department of Homeland Security and Raytheon Senior Executive, the Company’s Board of Directors on June 18, 2020.

Derek Anderson, Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on November 12, 2020.

Rob Anson founded Loop Insights, Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) and Fobisuite Technologies, Inc., joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on December 17, 2020.

The Company also announces that it had entered into a marketing services agreement with AGORACOM effective December 30, 2020 pursuant to which the Company will pay AGORACOM fees in the aggregate amount of $75,000 plus applicable taxes for a one-year term. The fees will be paid by the issuance of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), subject to board approval. $15,000 of the Common Shares being payable upon the setup and creation of tools to be used in connection with the services, and an additional $15,000 of Common Shares being payable every three months thereafter for the remainder of the one-year term. The number and deemed price of the Common Shares to be issued will be determined after the date the services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each date on which Common Shares are to be issued.