 

Calgary Foothills PCN Ensures Network Quality During Pandemic with Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

WhatsUp Gold enables Canadian healthcare organization to identify and solve network issues faster, and better allocate network resources for remote access by physicians and patients

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that the Canadian non-profit organization Calgary Foothills Primary Care Network (PCN) has selected the award-winning network monitoring software, Progress WhatsUp Gold, to proactively identify and fix network performance issues before they have an impact on the business.

The Calgary Foothills PCN is a group of more than 490 family doctors, serving over 379,000 patients in Calgary and Cochrane, Canada. Before implementing Progress WhatsUp Gold, the organization’s network was managed through pre-built, homegrown dashboards which caused multilayer issues when new systems, virtual machines and websites were added. Problems were already disrupting the business before the IT team was aware of them, and it had no way to spot network issues unless users reported them.

“Selecting Progress WhatsUp Gold to get the powerful network monitoring capabilities we needed was an easy decision, as I’d already had experience with the product at other companies,” said Thayer Ramahi, Director of IMIT, Calgary Foothills PCN. “Progress WhatsUp Gold enables us to see the status of everything—networks, servers, switches, firewalls, services, application performance and more. It gives us the 24/7 visibility we need and helps us quickly handle all unexpected problems, without affecting Calgary Foothills PCN’s day-to-day operations.”

WhatsUp Gold provides Calgary Foothills PCN with a unified view of the entire network and infrastructure, enabling the IT team to identify critical issues fast and in a cost-effective way. Leveraging the product, the IT team has created an interactive, detailed network map offering at-a-glance visibility and has activated real-time alerts and dashboards to help identify issues as soon as they happen, before being noticed by users. Network issues are quickly resolved and time to repair is reduced.

With WhatsUp Gold, Calgary Foothills PCN can easily allocate more network resources to specific systems as more physicians and users are connecting remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Access for systems like electronic health records and internal services has jumped by 10 times, requiring the IT team to be ready and flexible to accommodate the needs of the expanded user base, at any given time.

“There is a clear trend that’s here to stay—we’ll be seeing more devices, servers, routers and more, connected to our networks and increasing the frequency of performance issues and security risks,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “The only way to handle that is through monitoring every aspect of our networks continuously. Calgary Foothills PCN is a great example of how this can be achieved with Progress WhatsUp Gold.”

To learn more about Progress WhatsUp Gold network monitoring software, visit https://www.progress.com/network-monitoring.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and WhatsUp are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:           
Kim Baker           
Progress        
+1 781-280-4000           
pr@progress.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calgary Foothills PCN Ensures Network Quality During Pandemic with Progress WhatsUp Gold enables Canadian healthcare organization to identify and solve network issues faster, and better allocate network resources for remote access by physicians and patients BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
CRN Recognizes Progress Senior Vice President, Gary Quinn, as 2021 Channel Chief
26.01.21
Progress Introduces Integrated Log Management in WhatsUp Gold 2021
20.01.21
Progress Releases New Kendo UI Native Components for Angular, React, Vue and jQuery
20.01.21
Progress Leads the Market with the Richest Truly Native Blazor UI Component Suite in the Industry
14.01.21
Progress Reports 2020 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
12.01.21
Progress Announces Second Annual Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM