Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos elected as Chair of U.S.-Colombia Business Council

The U.S.-Colombia Business Council (USCBC) is the premier business organization dedicated to strengthening the economic and commercial relationship between the United States and Colombia, while removing barriers to trade, job creation, growth, and prosperity in both countries.

Luxembourg, February 9, 2021 – Millicom , a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, is elated to congratulate CEO Mauricio Ramos on his appointment as Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Colombia Business Council (USCBC).

“On behalf of the entire Millicom Board of Directors, I am thrilled to extend my warmest congratulations to Mauricio on his well-deserved appointment as Chair of the U.S.-Colombia Business Council,” said José Antonio Ríos, Chairman of the Board at Millicom. “Mauricio’s extraordinary leadership in his role as CEO of Millicom (TIGO) has allowed us to pioneer the creation of the digital landscape for hundreds of communities across Latin America and beyond. Colombia has been an utmost essential country for Millicom (TIGO) for many years. We all are looking forward to continuing upon the path of building the digital highways that connect all Colombians for the years to come. Congratulations, Mauricio!”

“It is an honor to lead the work of the U.S.-Colombia Business Council at this pivotal time when the power of digital technology and innovation has the ability to expand opportunity for citizens of Colombia and United States,” commented Ramos. “I’m pleased to contribute my expertise and affinity for both countries to support stronger business ties.”

A U.S. citizen born in Colombia, Ramos will lead the USCBC along the path to advocate for the digital transformation priorities and stronger commercial ties between Colombia and the United States, two countries that already enjoy a vibrant strategic partnership.

The U.S.-Colombia Business Council (USCBC) has 30 corporate members representing a broad cross-section of industries and sectors where the two countries have a diverse trade partnership. The USCBC works closely with the National Business Association of Colombia (ANDI) and their members to promote a vibrant and growing commercial partnership. The United States is Colombia’s largest trading partner, with two-way goods trade totaling $29 billion and services trade of $11.7 billion in 2019.

