 

EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Nanuva Ingredients to Expand Commercial Manufacturing Capacity in Chile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a third Equipment Purchase Agreement (“EPA”) with Natural Nutrition SpA d.b.a. Nanuva Ingredients (“Nanuva”) for Nanuva’s operations in Chile. This EPA calls for the construction and commissioning of an additional two 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machines. Nanuva currently uses REV technology to produce high-quality fruit snacks, ingredients and powders that are sold on a business-to-business basis internationally. The additional two 10kW REV machines will significantly increase Nanuva’s commercial manufacturing capacity, allowing them to meet their growing market demand.

Nanuva first entered a royalty-bearing commercial license to use EnWave’s patented dehydration technology to process premium South American fruits in 2014. Over the duration of this partnership, Nanuva has steadily increased its REV manufacturing capacity. Nanuva anticipates additional growth in the coming years and expects to expand upon the five 10kW machines they plan to have in operation by mid 2021.

Nanuva produces a broad portfolio of premium fruit products that includes apple, blackberry, blueberry, and pineapple, as well as superfoods such as maquiberry, and rosehip. Nanuva has experienced growing product demand for export into the U.S. market and gained new contract manufacturing opportunities, resulting in this need for additional REV capacity to satisfy demand.

In recognition of increasing demand for small scale REV machines, EnWave had previously commenced production of a number of 10kW units. Two of these units will now be dedicated and completed for the Nanuva EPA with anticipated delivery and commissioning in late Spring 2021.

EnWave’s patented vacuum-microwave drying technology is a proven method for producing premium dried fruit products with optimal nutritional retention, enhanced textures and vibrant colours. To date, EnWave has signed 14 royalty-bearing commercial licenses for the processing of premium agricultural products in 12 countries around the world.

In total, EnWave now has 41 active royalty-bearing licenses in place with food, cannabis and pharmaceutical companies for the use of REV technology.

About Nanuva Ingredients
Natural Nutrition SpA (d.b.a. “Nanuva Ingredients”) aims to deliver 100% natural products with no additives that are healthy and safe for the global ingredients industry, while minimizing the loss of the nutritional value of the fresh ingredients. Nanuva Ingredients is strategically located near the fruit growing center in the Bíobío Region, in the South of Chile.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Nanuva Ingredients to Expand Commercial Manufacturing Capacity in Chile VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a third Equipment Purchase Agreement (“EPA”) with Natural Nutrition SpA d.b.a. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:06 Uhr
EnWave unterzeichnet Anlagenkaufvertrag mit Nanuva Ingredients zur Erweiterung der kommerziellen Produktionskapazität in Chile
26.01.21
Merck nennt REV-Technologie von EnWave als schnellere, praktikable Trocknungsalternative zur Fläschchen-basierten Lyophilisation für Impfstoffe und Biologika
26.01.21
Merck cites EnWave’s REV Technology as a Faster, Viable Drying Alternative to Vial-Based Lyophilization for Vaccines and Biologics
13.01.21
EnWave unterzeichnet Forschungs- und Entwicklungslizenzvertrag mit Fresh Business für REV-Technologie in Spanien
13.01.21
EnWave Signs Research and Development Licence Agreement with Fresh Business for REV Technology in Spain
11.01.21
EnWave unterzeichnet Technologie-Evaluierungs- und Lizenzoptionsvertrag mit SunRhize Foods zur Entwicklung pflanzlicher Tempeh-Snacks und reserviert REVworx Lohnfertigungskapazität
11.01.21
EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with SunRhize Foods to Develop Plant-Based Tempeh Snacks and Reserves REVworx Toll Manufacturing Capacity

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
3.263
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!