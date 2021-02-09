 

MDC Partners Accelerates International Expansion with New Global Affiliate Program

MDC Affiliates Network Extends International Reach for Clients Through Key Global Hubs and Digital-First Expertise, Further Scaling MDC's Talent + Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (NASDAQ: MDCA) announced today that it has entered into agreements with several new agency partners as part of its strategic global growth initiative. Through partnerships with proven local talent in key international hubs, MDC's modern global offering is designed to scale the creative, performance, media and technology capabilities brands need to thrive in today's global economy. The company has established a presence in MENA, Eastern Europe, and Russia, and expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific. Continued growth and new partnerships are in progress in emerging markets including Latin America, India, China and additional Asia Pacific markets.

"Through strategic partnerships and investments in markets that are poised for growth, we're doubling down on world-class talent, enhancing our global footprint, and investing in our clients' future," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "We're building a strategic, tech-centric and scalable global model for ambitious marketers, not the duplicative brick-and-mortar infrastructures typical of the traditional players."

Julia Hammond, President, MDC Global added, "Our international growth strategy is three-pronged: building mission-driven, global client teams, diversifying our network with talent in new markets, and investing in technology and partnerships to enhance our content and e-commerce offering. We believe these are the imperatives that modern marketers need to thrive. "

The MDC Global Affiliates program is a principal pillar of MDC's strategic global expansion, continuing MDC's heritage of empowering the world's most talented entrepreneurs. As part of this initiative, MDC is prioritizing key technologies that deliver radical collaboration and superior results for our clients.

MDC's new affiliates include, among others: Brand New Galaxy with a portfolio of next-gen capabilities in locations across Eastern Europe and MENA, Beyond Media Global with a presence across East Asia and North America, and OKC.Media in Vilnius and Moscow. Brand New Galaxy is a modern agency network focused on high-growth areas such as eCommerce, eCommerce automation, data driven content, marketing technology, production, insights and digital capabilities. Beyond Media Global is a purpose-driven media company specializing in performance marketing and content development, and OKC.Media is an agency specializing in creative, web design, user experience, eCommerce and identity.

ABOUT MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

