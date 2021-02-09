 

Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert Brad Rodgers as Vice President – Technology Development R&D

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:01  |  24   |   |   

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, today announced that sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers is joining the company as Vice President – Technology Development R&D. Rodgers brings a decades-spanning career in the research and development of new technology solutions that enhance packaging performance while minimizing environmental impacts.

Prior to joining Danimer Scientific, Rodgers led innovative packaging initiatives at PepsiCo for more than eighteen years, completing his tenure as Global R&D Director – Foods Packaging Discovery. His experience developing products and processes to meet ambitious sustainability goals is expected to ensure Danimer Scientific’s signature material, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is adaptable for a wide range of applications as the company scales production to meet global demand for compostable and biodegradable packaging.

“Brad was a key member of the team that identified PHA as the material offering the best combination of performance and sustainability for a new kind of compostable snack bag, which we worked with PepsiCo to launch in select markets in 2018,” said Danimer Scientific Chief Science and Technology Officer Phil Van Trump. “His experience and connections within the global food and beverage industry will be invaluable resources for Danimer Scientific as we continue developing our material for new applications.”

Rodgers also served for three years as an Executive Committee member to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a collaborative group bringing together industry stakeholders to provide an authoritative voice on global issues related to packaging sustainability.

“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most pressing issues we face today, and PHA stands out as a promising solution that will reliably degrade at the end of its life, whether it is in a home compost unit or the ocean,” said Rodgers. “I look forward to working with the team to ensure this material lives up to its expectations in the food and beverage industry and beyond.”

Danimer Scientific’s Nodax PHA possesses six TUV AUSTRIA certifications of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in soil, fresh water and marine environments and is 100% bio-based. All of Danimer Scientific’s biopolymers, including Nodax PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

For more information about Danimer Scientific, please visit: www.DanimerScientific.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert Brad Rodgers as Vice President – Technology Development R&D Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, today announced that sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers is joining the company as Vice President – Technology Development R&D. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
1
Danimer Scientific – selbstabbauende Kunststoffe mit Pepsico u.a. als Partner und Ankerinvestor