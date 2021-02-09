Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert Brad Rodgers as Vice President – Technology Development R&D

Prior to joining Danimer Scientific, Rodgers led innovative packaging initiatives at PepsiCo for more than eighteen years, completing his tenure as Global R&D Director – Foods Packaging Discovery. His experience developing products and processes to meet ambitious sustainability goals is expected to ensure Danimer Scientific’s signature material, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is adaptable for a wide range of applications as the company scales production to meet global demand for compostable and biodegradable packaging.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, today announced that sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers is joining the company as Vice President – Technology Development R&D. Rodgers brings a decades-spanning career in the research and development of new technology solutions that enhance packaging performance while minimizing environmental impacts.

“Brad was a key member of the team that identified PHA as the material offering the best combination of performance and sustainability for a new kind of compostable snack bag, which we worked with PepsiCo to launch in select markets in 2018,” said Danimer Scientific Chief Science and Technology Officer Phil Van Trump. “His experience and connections within the global food and beverage industry will be invaluable resources for Danimer Scientific as we continue developing our material for new applications.”

Rodgers also served for three years as an Executive Committee member to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a collaborative group bringing together industry stakeholders to provide an authoritative voice on global issues related to packaging sustainability.

“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most pressing issues we face today, and PHA stands out as a promising solution that will reliably degrade at the end of its life, whether it is in a home compost unit or the ocean,” said Rodgers. “I look forward to working with the team to ensure this material lives up to its expectations in the food and beverage industry and beyond.”

Danimer Scientific’s Nodax PHA possesses six TUV AUSTRIA certifications of industrial and home compostability, is biodegradable in soil, fresh water and marine environments and is 100% bio-based. All of Danimer Scientific’s biopolymers, including Nodax PHA, are FDA approved for food contact.

For more information about Danimer Scientific, please visit: www.DanimerScientific.com.