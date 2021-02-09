 

Boxlight Launches Relief Package Funding Support for ESSER

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the launch of a customer support page in response to the new Relief Package for Education funding for districts and schools.

With the recent Congressional approval of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, $54 billion has been made available for K-12 schools to support, in part, education technology to address learning loss due to COVID-19 school closures and inequity of technology access for remote and hybrid learning. (To see a breakdown of allocations per state, click here.)

To help district and school administrators in their search for quality education technology solutions, Boxlight has launched the Relief Package for Education support page. Administrators can expect information on a variety of solutions, including but not limited to teacher professional development, STEM-focused products, and grant funding expertise to help them navigate the intricacies of the ESSER Relief Fund.

Dr. Don Gemeinhardt, Director of Strategic Funding and Grants at Boxlight, will play a key role in helping education leaders and administrators interested in our solutions. He states, “The Boxlight support you can expect is to help you look at the requirements under ESSER and how they match the solution you need to solve your problems and challenges for your students and teachers.”

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



