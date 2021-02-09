Boxlight Launches Relief Package Funding Support for ESSER

With the recent Congressional approval of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, $54 billion has been made available for K-12 schools to support, in part, education technology to address learning loss due to COVID-19 school closures and inequity of technology access for remote and hybrid learning. (To see a breakdown of allocations per state, click here .)

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the launch of a customer support page in response to the new Relief Package for Education funding for districts and schools.

To help district and school administrators in their search for quality education technology solutions, Boxlight has launched the Relief Package for Education support page. Administrators can expect information on a variety of solutions, including but not limited to teacher professional development, STEM-focused products, and grant funding expertise to help them navigate the intricacies of the ESSER Relief Fund.

Dr. Don Gemeinhardt, Director of Strategic Funding and Grants at Boxlight, will play a key role in helping education leaders and administrators interested in our solutions. He states, “The Boxlight support you can expect is to help you look at the requirements under ESSER and how they match the solution you need to solve your problems and challenges for your students and teachers.”

