Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 February to 05 February 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 February to 05 February 2021
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,6564
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
91,1195
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
90,5546
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/02/2021
FR0010313833
6959
89,4001
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
88,9817
XPAR
TOTAL
34 959
90,5438
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
