 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 February to 05 February 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 01 February to 05 February 2021

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

92,6564

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

91,1195

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

90,5546

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/02/2021

FR0010313833

6959

89,4001

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

05/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

88,9817

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

34 959

90,5438

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
02.02.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 25 January to 29 January 2021
26.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021
19.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 January to 15 January 2021
19.01.21
Arkema: Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business
13.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
11.01.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)