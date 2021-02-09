AKVA group ASA (AKVA) has acquired 33.7% of the shares in Observe Technologies Ltd (Observe) to further strengthen its digital strategy, as presented at the recent Capital Markets Day.

Observe, through partnership with AKVA, has successfully sold and delivered their artificial intelligence (AI) feeding solutions to more than 20 farm sites in 5 different countries. With this new agreement, AKVA and Observe will continue to develop and leverage their complimentary technologies and solutions using AI to partner with customers to improve fish performance.