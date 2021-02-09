Herbalife Nutrition to Present at CAGNY 2021 Virtual Conference

The presentation at the CAGNY Conference will be delivered by Chairman and CEO, John Agwunobi, President, John DeSimone, and CFO, Alex Amezquita. The executives will discuss the opportunities in the weight management, sports nutrition, and health and wellness industries; the value of the direct selling distribution channel; and the Company’s growth strategies and financial performance.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will once again be presenting at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) 2021 Virtual Conference on February 19, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast live at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Herbalife Nutrition’s website, ir.herbalife.com, and will be available for replay.

The Company welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to join the webcast to learn more about Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

