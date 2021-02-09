Schneider Electric Announces Launch of Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program

Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program. This new formalized partner program highlights Schneider Electric’s commitment to providing the resources, incentives and support distributors need to sell more product, grow their business and increase revenue.

Schneider Electric's Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program offers more dedicated resources and training so partners can meet today’s demand for reliable energy efficient products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Core building parts such as HVAC controls, valves, sensors, thermostats and switches play a critical role in the health of a building, including ensuring proper ventilation and air quality. As offices and schools begin to reopen, repairing and replacing core building parts with reliable, open and connected solutions has never been more important. The Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program makes it easy for partners to offer mechanical contractors and facility managers products that are specifically designed to meet today’s demand for quality, reliable, affordable and energy efficient products.

Wholesale Building Management Systems (BMS) Distributors that sell Schneider Electric core building energy parts will be automatically enrolled in the program. All distributors that meet a minimum threshold will be able to access benefits, such as the industry’s first vendor-neutral training program for end users, while other financial incentives are available based on tier level. Distributors are assigned a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Priority tier level based on growth and volume targets.

"The agility and resiliency of our partners – particularly evident this past year – is unmatched, and we want to thank them for all of their hard work," said Justin Lavoie, Vice President of Channel Development at Schneider Electric. "We are thrilled to officially launch a program that rewards distributors for selling more products, and therefore, will grow our transactional business. Together, we are supporting buildings of the future and providing partners with reliable products that are critical building blocks for connected smart buildings.”