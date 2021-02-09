 

Schneider Electric Announces Launch of Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program. This new formalized partner program highlights Schneider Electric’s commitment to providing the resources, incentives and support distributors need to sell more product, grow their business and increase revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005783/en/

Schneider Electric's Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program offers more dedicated resources and training so partners can meet today’s demand for reliable energy efficient products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Schneider Electric's Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program offers more dedicated resources and training so partners can meet today’s demand for reliable energy efficient products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Core building parts such as HVAC controls, valves, sensors, thermostats and switches play a critical role in the health of a building, including ensuring proper ventilation and air quality. As offices and schools begin to reopen, repairing and replacing core building parts with reliable, open and connected solutions has never been more important. The Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program makes it easy for partners to offer mechanical contractors and facility managers products that are specifically designed to meet today’s demand for quality, reliable, affordable and energy efficient products.

Wholesale Building Management Systems (BMS) Distributors that sell Schneider Electric core building energy parts will be automatically enrolled in the program. All distributors that meet a minimum threshold will be able to access benefits, such as the industry’s first vendor-neutral training program for end users, while other financial incentives are available based on tier level. Distributors are assigned a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Priority tier level based on growth and volume targets.

"The agility and resiliency of our partners – particularly evident this past year – is unmatched, and we want to thank them for all of their hard work," said Justin Lavoie, Vice President of Channel Development at Schneider Electric. "We are thrilled to officially launch a program that rewards distributors for selling more products, and therefore, will grow our transactional business. Together, we are supporting buildings of the future and providing partners with reliable products that are critical building blocks for connected smart buildings.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric Announces Launch of Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its Wholesale Building Management Distributor Program. This new formalized partner program highlights Schneider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update