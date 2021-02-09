Ceylon Graphite Establishes World Class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Standards for the Production of Clean Graphite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announced today it has developed and published best in class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance Standards (“ESG”) with intent to be a global leader in ESG for all innovative graphite companies globally and a leading producer of Clean Graphite.



The many natural advantages Ceylon Graphite enjoys, combined with a clear commitment to establish new standards in the industry aim to make the company a market leader in protecting the planet, and an attractive target for socially responsible investment (SRI). Among the highlights are: