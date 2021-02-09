Ceylon Graphite Establishes World Class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Standards for the Production of Clean Graphite
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announced
today it has developed and published best in class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance Standards (“ESG”) with intent to be a global leader in ESG for all innovative graphite companies
globally and a leading producer of Clean Graphite.
The many natural advantages Ceylon Graphite enjoys, combined with a clear commitment to establish new standards in the industry aim to make the company a market leader in protecting the planet, and an attractive target for socially responsible investment (SRI). Among the highlights are:
- No open pit mining
- Open pit mining, regardless of how it is managed is damaging to the planet. Ceylon Graphite has committed to no open pit mining, and by virtue of its high-quality, low-cost vein graphite resources, there is no need.
- No primary upgrading required
- CYL’s graphite is naturally >90% purity (Cg), hence there is no requirement for an additional expensive, industrial process for primary upgrading common in markets such as North America with much lower grade natural graphite
- True, certified renewable energy to be used in all operations
- Sri Lanka offers many natural advantages such as efficient solar, wind or mini hydro (run of river hydro). Ceylon Graphite will support these technologies through both investment in renewable energy credits and direct use of these technologies as they are available to us
- No environmentally harmful materials used in any future upgrading
- Many forms of final upgrading to get graphite to battery-grade material require chemical processing which leaves toxic waste. Ceylon Graphite will only use environmentally friendly processes to achieve its 99.95%+ purity necessary for some markets. No acid leaching.
“The leadership team at Ceylon Graphite has made a clear commitment to set the highest standards for ESG in our operations at all levels and to be accountable to our investors to meet those standards,” said Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. “Our team has a history in environmental and sustainability leadership and our Board has been clear in its commitment.”
