 

Ceylon Graphite Establishes World Class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Standards for the Production of Clean Graphite

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announced today it has developed and published best in class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance Standards (“ESG”) with intent to be a global leader in ESG for all innovative graphite companies globally and a leading producer of Clean Graphite.

The many natural advantages Ceylon Graphite enjoys, combined with a clear commitment to establish new standards in the industry aim to make the company a market leader in protecting the planet, and an attractive target for socially responsible investment (SRI). Among the highlights are:

  • No open pit mining
    • Open pit mining, regardless of how it is managed is damaging to the planet. Ceylon Graphite has committed to no open pit mining, and by virtue of its high-quality, low-cost vein graphite resources, there is no need.
  • No primary upgrading required
    • CYL’s graphite is naturally >90% purity (Cg), hence there is no requirement for an additional expensive, industrial process for primary upgrading common in markets such as North America with much lower grade natural graphite
  • True, certified renewable energy to be used in all operations
    • Sri Lanka offers many natural advantages such as efficient solar, wind or mini hydro (run of river hydro). Ceylon Graphite will support these technologies through both investment in renewable energy credits and direct use of these technologies as they are available to us
  • No environmentally harmful materials used in any future upgrading
    • Many forms of final upgrading to get graphite to battery-grade material require chemical processing which leaves toxic waste. Ceylon Graphite will only use environmentally friendly processes to achieve its 99.95%+ purity necessary for some markets. No acid leaching.

“The leadership team at Ceylon Graphite has made a clear commitment to set the highest standards for ESG in our operations at all levels and to be accountable to our investors to meet those standards,” said Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. “Our team has a history in environmental and sustainability leadership and our Board has been clear in its commitment.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ceylon Graphite Establishes World Class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Standards for the Production of Clean Graphite VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) announced today it has developed and published best in class Environmental, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Ceylon Graphite Commences Expanded 2021 Drill Program
27.01.21
Ceylon Graphite Announces Participation in O&M Town Hall Webinar Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 and Upcoming Investor Conference Schedules
20.01.21
Ceylon Graphite Announces Participation in O&M Town Hall Webinar Thursday, January 21st, 2021 and Upcoming Investor Conference Schedules
19.01.21
Ceylon Graphite Establishes Position as a Leading Innovator in Graphite & Graphene Product Innovation With Addition of Global Leaders in Graphite Research, IP Development and Product Commercialization