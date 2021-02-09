View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Announces Declaration of Dividend of View Systems International, Inc. to Shareholders of Record on February 19, 2021.

Baltimore, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM ), the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Asset Control System, with over 500 installations in government buildings and military bases around the World, announces a declaration of dividend of View Systems International, Inc to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021.

View Systems International, Inc., is an Intellectual Property and Development company with a focus on digital video activities, sensing devices, and concealed weapons detection technologies. View Systems International, Inc. (VSII) was incorporated under the laws of Colorado in 2006 as an operating entity for the international business of View Systems, Inc. (VSYM). View Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol “VSYM”, and the developer of the ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector (CDW) and Theft Prevention Portal. VSYM is diversifying its business focus and transferring their ViewScan related intellectual property, customers, security sales, maintenance contracts, royalty agreements, and related receivables to VSII.

View Systems, Inc. has developed, produced, and marketed computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications. Its mainstay, the concealed weapons detection (CWD) technology has been cost-reduced and modified to serve the ingress security needs of state and federal government facilities, such as correctional facilities, court houses, schools, embassies, banks, sports venues, and various federal government agencies. It has also manufactured some proprietary portable First Responder video capture products, which have been sold to a variety of First Responders including the Army, National Guard, and Navy.

ViewScan has been battle tested for over 15 years in police stations, courthouses, correctional facilities, ports, and more. It has also been used at the NFL Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Games, Clinton Global Initiative, Shanghai, China Police events, and many more international venues.

The ViewScan is designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a Concealed Weapons Detection walkthrough detector. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by DHS, ViewScan features are compared to their competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508 ...