 

Bombardier Expands Service Centre Offerings for Challenger and Learjet customers in Biggin Hill, Berlin Facilities

  • Agreement with StandardAero will enable Challenger and Learjet customers to benefit from expanded overhaul service capabilities
  • Deal provides customers with all-inclusive pricing options on all maintenance repairs
  • Aircraft operators will benefit from flexibility and peace of mind with alignment of airframe inspections, engine and APU overhauls as well as other maintenance needs all in one location

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today it is bolstering its maintenance capabilities at its service facilities in Europe following a new agreement with StandardAero. The partnership will enhance the customer experience for Learjet and Challenger aircraft customers by providing enhanced engine and APU repair and overhaul capabilities at the Biggin Hill and Berlin service centres in addition to Bombardier’s line maintenance stations in Europe. Dedicated StandardAero technicians will now be available on site at these locations to create a one-stop-shop for all Bombardier aircraft operators’ engine, APU and airframe service needs.

Learjet and Challenger aircraft operators will now have added peace of mind by reducing downtime and costs, while leveraging Bombardier’s OEM knowledge, bundling engine and APU maintenance with other Bombardier services in-house, including major airframe work. This advantage provides customers with the flexibility to have one single proposal and project management of airframe, engine and APU requirements, as well as all-inclusive pricing options.

“Bombardier is committed to ensuring its customers receive exceptional service support to keep their aircraft in the air and this new collaboration leverages StandardAero’s industry-leading engine repair and overhaul maintenance capabilities with Bombardier’s own extensive support services onsite to create the ultimate one-stop-shop for our customers,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Through this agreement, our operators will benefit from the unmatched expertise and proficiency provided by both Bombardier and StandardAero, delivering the service experience they demand and deserve.”

