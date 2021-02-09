 

Sasol reuses wax from spent catalysts as part of commitment to responsible production and consumption

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - In keeping with its priority Sustainable
Development Goal (SDG) of responsible production and consumption, Sasol and
waste management company GrnCat, have developed a solution to recover wax from
spent catalysts.

Since the GrnCat plant was commissioned in 2018, Sasol has recovered and reused
more than 6,000 tons of clean wax, thereby reducing waste volumes by as much as
50 percent. The creation of 30 new jobs associated with the process has added a
social benefit to the environmental and economic advantages.

"We are gaining environmental and economic benefits from the reduction in
landfill volumes and recovery of saleable product," said Steve Radley, Sasol
Vice President: Wax and Solvents, Energy Operations.

"We are also supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs) through established government funding institutions, which aim to promote
economic growth and industrial development in the surrounding community."

Founder of GrnCat Holdings, Dr. Jan Reynhardt, added: "Since the start-up of our
wax recovery plant three years ago, we have been constantly optimising our
processes. We have been able to increase our capacity by 60 per cent to 400 tons
per month of clean wax."

Radley said Sasol has prioritised four relevant SDGs, including SDG12 which is
responsible production and consumption, to ensure that the business is
environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

"The collaboration with GrnCat is a pleasing success story for Sasol, GrnCat,
the surrounding community and the environment. It also demonstrates our
commitment to continuous improvement and to making sustainability a reality," he
added.

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries.
Through our talented people, we use selected technologies to safely and
sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products
globally.

