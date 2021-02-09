 

EnPro Industries Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13714132. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.



