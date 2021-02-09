Blue Automobiles to Lift COVID Blues? PPG 2020 Automotive Color Report Shows Blue Hues Maintaining Pre-Pandemic Growth

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today released its 2020 automotive color popularity report, which shows blue hues continuing to increase in popularity. The optimistic color climbed to 9% of global color share – a 1% increase from 2019.

The trend reinforces PPG’s 2019 automotive color forecast, which anticipated that sales of blue automobiles would increase over the next four years. PPG experts believe the global COVID-19 pandemic is likely to further fuel global preference for the color.

“COVID-19 has consumers focusing on their desires and priorities,” said Misty Yeomans, PPG color styling manager, Americas. “Blue is an optimistic, comforting color that conveys trust, dependability, confidence, healing and hope. It’s also associated with nature, cleanliness and future-forward technology.”

While blue held steady in most regions, it increased 1% in Asia-Pacific markets, accounting for virtually all the color’s overall global growth. In North America, blues held at 10% of the color share, but became more popular on minivans, compact cars and sports cars. Blue now commands 15% of the sports car segment in the region.

In Europe, blue occupies 11% of the market. Sales of blue luxury, mid-size and sub-compact vehicles grew by 1% across the continent last year. In China, the purchase of blue sub-compacts jumped by 4% and blue mid-size cars by 2%, but the color fell by 6% in minivans.

As the movement toward blue continues, Yeomans expects the color to emerge in more vivid or desaturated shades, deep-sea luxury tones and hues with a slight turquoise influence.

“Digital-inspired aqua-blues combine versatility with a sense of youthfulness and a fresh spirit,” said Yeomans. “The emergence of the electric vehicle (EV) market also will drive growth in vibrant tones and interesting effects, such as color-shifting colors. We’re also seeing blue used more extensively in trim lines, logos and other accessorizing applications.”