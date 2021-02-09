 

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Selects CoreLogic to Streamline Home Appraisal Process

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Sierra Pacific Mortgage, a nationwide lender, has implemented CoreLogic’s collateral valuation platform to increase their underwriting capacity and improve turn times.

“We are excited to work with innovative lenders like Sierra Pacific Mortgage to find ways to take time, touch and cost out of their collateral underwriting workflows,” said Sage Nichols, Executive of Client and Business Development at CoreLogic. “Unfortunately, for many lenders, it actually takes longer and costs more to originate a loan today than it did ten years ago – and this is preventing them from benefiting from the current originations boom. At CoreLogic, we are dedicated to helping lenders transform their complex, manual and unstructured valuation reviews into simple, efficient and intuitive step-by-step workflows.”

CoreLogic’s digital solution provided Sierra Pacific Mortgage a comprehensive and efficient toolset that has helped them expedite the review process and enable consistent and precise analysis of appraisal data.

“We are seeing a quicker turnaround in our appraisal reviews and sign-offs. This allows us to issue the closing documents sooner and complete loan closings faster,” said Susan Roy, Executive Vice President of National Operations at Sierra Pacific Mortgage. “By having a centralized appraisal review process in place, we have been able to reduce the underwriting time on each loan. Before using CoreLogic’s appraisal review solution, each underwriter devoted significant time to the review of the appraisal. After we implemented it, productivity improved by allowing the underwriter to focus on the credit aspects of the loan.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Selects CoreLogic to Streamline Home Appraisal Process CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Sierra Pacific Mortgage, a nationwide lender, has implemented CoreLogic’s collateral valuation platform to increase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Mortgage Delinquency in November Reaches the Lowest Level Since March, CoreLogic Reports
06.02.21
CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 Per Share in Cash
02.02.21
Onward and Upward: Annual US Home Price Appreciation in 2020 Outpaced 2019 Levels by 50%, CoreLogic Reports
29.01.21
CoreLogic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share
27.01.21
Risk Redefined: CoreLogic Catastrophe Report Emphasizes Need to Address Increasing Frequency of Hazard Events Due to Climate Change
21.01.21
Stearns Lending Selects CoreLogic to Accelerate Borrower Income Calculation and Analysis
12.01.21
Leveling Off: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Rise but Pace Moderating in October, CoreLogic Reports