Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrial Select Virtual Conference
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Virtual Conference on February 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
