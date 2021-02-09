 

EQS-News FiCAS AG: 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available in EUR, USD, and CHF

FiCAS AG: 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available in EUR, USD, and CHF

15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available in EUR, USD, and CHF

- FiCAS, through its fully owned issuer Bitcoin Capital AG, has made its unique ETP available for trading in EUR and USD. The ETP trades in three currencies (CHF, EUR, USD) on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ISIN CH0548689600.

- As of 5 February 2021, 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP recorded a performance of 85% since its inception on 15 July 2020. The performance in January was 30%.

Zug, Switzerland - 8 February 2021 - FiCAS, through its fully owned issuer Bitcoin Capital AG, has made its unique 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP tradeable in EUR and USD, in addition to CHF. With the addition of the EUR and USD, investors in 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP residing outside Switzerland now have more seamless access. 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is available to retail, professional, and institutional investors across the EU and Switzerland.

Marcel Niederberger, FiCAS's Head of Operations, said, "Providing investors with the possibility to buy our ETP with EUR and USD, in addition to CHF, tremendously enhances the investment experience for those investors residing outside Switzerland. Clients in Germany, for example, don't need to change EURs to Swiss Francs to buy our ETP anymore and can buy the ETP as well as monitor the value of their investment directly in their currency. This offering also reduces exchange risk for them."

First launching 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, then obtaining the EU-wide prospectus approval in January, and now offering the ETP in different currencies underlines FiCAS's strategy to lead the charge in offering cryptocurrency investments to all kinds of investors.

During the month of January, the publicly-traded investment product 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP recorded a performance of nearly + 30%, outperforming bitcoin by 100%. The performance was obtained with a smaller drawdown compared to bitcoin and a correlation of less than 50% compared to bitcoin. The month of January has evidenced the ability of FiCAS to realize substantial trading gains over the mid to long term independently from extreme bull runs in the bitcoin price. Since its inception on 15 July 2020, 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP has recorded a performance of nearly 85%.

