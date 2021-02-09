Lenovo Signs as Title Partner of Ducati MotoGP Team

Today, Lenovo and Ducati are announcing Lenovo as the Title Partner of the Ducati MotoGP Team and unveiling the new “Ducati Lenovo Team” name effective immediately. The announcement builds on Lenovo’s three-year key technology partnership with Ducati and sees the new three-year partnership attests to the growing significance of advanced hardware technology in powering extensive data analytics as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and smart software solutions in the world of motorbike racing. As an official technology partner since 2018, Lenovo has enabled Ducati engineers and designers’ rapid adoption of algorithms and racing bike technology for both race and road bikes.

“The global motorsports market is expected to continue to grow by 10 percent annually through 2025,1 driven in part by the role of IT in the increasingly data-driven world of motorbike racing. This is why Lenovo and Ducati—two brands that share the core values of high speed, powerful performance and relentless innovation—have chosen to elevate their partnership to its highest level,” said Luca Rossi, Senior Vice President of Lenovo. “Through Lenovo’s mission to enable intelligent transformation, we look forward to taking our technology integration to new heights and empowering Ducati’s racing team to extend MotoGP’s significance for years to come.”

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, said, "It is always a great emotion to start a new racing season, which as always we face with dedication and incredible passion, driven by the support of the Ducatisti all over the world. We start strong after winning the Constructors' World Title last year, despite the complexities that have forced us to overcome obstacles and situations that we have never experienced before. In 2021 there are many novelties, starting with the riders: Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia. They are now the young riders of our official team after gaining experience with the Pramac Racing Team. This year Lenovo, which has already accompanied us since 2018, becomes the new Title Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team. Together with our factory team's riders, we also have Ducati's MotoGP riders Johann Zarco and three of the best talents coming from Moto2, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini and Jorge Martin. They will be a very young and future-oriented presence in the championship. We look forward to the start of the 2021 season on 28th March in Qatar and as always #ForzaDucati."