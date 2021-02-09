More Black Americans Report Permanently Changing Their Spending and Saving Habits as a Direct Result of the Pandemic

The pandemic continues to create financial challenges for all Americans, but research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) shows that minorities are among those hit hardest. The company’s October 2020 Consumer Sentiment Tracker found Black consumers (32%) are most likely to have experienced job loss as a result of the pandemic – a situation that inevitably contributes to their top financial concerns of not having enough emergency savings (42%) and not being able to cover day-to-day expenses (41%).

Eric D. Bailey CFP, founder of Bailey Wealth Advisors in Silver Spring, Md. and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

The Crisis Drives Change

Black Americans went on to express their current financial mindset is most impacted by the events of recent months. According to the research, 74% are planning to make permanent changes to the way they spend and save due to the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, 75% are planning for their financial future differently as a result of the pandemic, prompting a growing appetite for financial planning resources. Black consumers (67%) are most likely to say they are reading and learning about financial markets and investing, as well as thinking about whether they have the right insurance (61%). This is a solid foundation to build upon in order to create positive financial outcomes.

“Our goal is to help Black Americans and all consumers understand the importance of saving for retirement and creating generational wealth, as well as educate on how to take those first steps toward making it reality,” said Eric D. Bailey CFP, founder of Bailey Wealth Advisors in Silver Spring, Md. and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. “By tapping into online budgeting tools, calculators and other resources, people can make small changes that really add up in the long run. A financial plan doesn’t have to be complicated—I like to think of it as a roadmap to ensure you’re on track to achieving the life you envision for the future.”