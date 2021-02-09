Results of additional issuance - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. February, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 31 0124
|RIKS 26 0216
|ISIN
|IS0000020386
|IS0000030732
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|108,790,910,000
|34,361,700,000
