Results of additional issuance - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. February, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 26 0216
ISIN IS0000020386 IS0000030732
Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0
Total outstanding (nominal) 108,790,910,000 34,361,700,000

