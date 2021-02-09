Results of additional issuance - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.02.2021, 16:31 | 27 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 16:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. February, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000020386 IS0000030732 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 108,790,910,000 34,361,700,000

Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





