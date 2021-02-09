 

Siyata Mobile Appoints Peter Goldstein as Chairman and Adds Seasoned Public Company Executive Luisa Ingargiola to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 16:30  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, today announces the appointment of Peter Goldstein, currently a Siyata Board member, as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. In addition, Luisa Ingargiola, who has extensive experience on public company boards and in the capital markets, has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective as of the shareholders meeting on February 23, 2021.

“Peter’s many years in working with emerging growth, publicly traded companies is paramount to our asking him to replace me as Chairman of the Board of Directors. I look forward to being able to rely on his diverse skill set and extensive leadership experience and will work closely with him to ensure that we continue to grow Siyata and maximize our shareholder value,” commented Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “We are also thrilled to welcome Luisa Ingargiola to our board replacing Brian Budd. Luisa has an extensive capital markets background and we are very fortunate to have her join us. In the meantime, I wish to thank Brian for his time on the Board and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years as a C-suite executive for public and private companies. He is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Grandview Capital Partners, Inc., a specialized boutique investment bank that provides innovative financial services to select entrepreneurial emerging growth companies. He also serves as managing director of Exchange Listing, LLC, which provides a myriad of services in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange, such as Nasdaq or NYSE, for private companies or those that are listed on alternate exchanges.

Luisa Ingargiola currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Avalon Globocare Corp. (Nasdaq: AVCO), a biotech healthcare company focused on cell-based therapeutic and diagnostic technologies for cancer and other diseases. She also serves on several boards of publicly traded companies including ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (Nasdaq: SOLO) and AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), where she is the audit committee chair.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile Appoints Peter Goldstein as Chairman and Adds Seasoned Public Company Executive Luisa Ingargiola to Board of Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units