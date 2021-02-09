Siyata Mobile Appoints Peter Goldstein as Chairman and Adds Seasoned Public Company Executive Luisa Ingargiola to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, today announces the appointment of Peter Goldstein, currently a Siyata Board member, as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. In addition, Luisa Ingargiola, who has extensive experience on public company boards and in the capital markets, has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective as of the shareholders meeting on February 23, 2021.



“Peter’s many years in working with emerging growth, publicly traded companies is paramount to our asking him to replace me as Chairman of the Board of Directors. I look forward to being able to rely on his diverse skill set and extensive leadership experience and will work closely with him to ensure that we continue to grow Siyata and maximize our shareholder value,” commented Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “We are also thrilled to welcome Luisa Ingargiola to our board replacing Brian Budd. Luisa has an extensive capital markets background and we are very fortunate to have her join us. In the meantime, I wish to thank Brian for his time on the Board and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years as a C-suite executive for public and private companies. He is the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Grandview Capital Partners, Inc., a specialized boutique investment bank that provides innovative financial services to select entrepreneurial emerging growth companies. He also serves as managing director of Exchange Listing, LLC, which provides a myriad of services in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange, such as Nasdaq or NYSE, for private companies or those that are listed on alternate exchanges.

Luisa Ingargiola currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Avalon Globocare Corp. (Nasdaq: AVCO), a biotech healthcare company focused on cell-based therapeutic and diagnostic technologies for cancer and other diseases. She also serves on several boards of publicly traded companies including ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (Nasdaq: SOLO) and AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), where she is the audit committee chair.