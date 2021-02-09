 

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production

Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production

Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 9, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU OTCQB: BUROF) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce that its joint venture company, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods" or "Merit") has completed the first commercial production runs of Peazazz(R) and Peazac(R) pea proteins at its state-of-the-art plant protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, dedicated to the production, under license, of Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. Construction of the facility was formally completed on December 31, 2020.

"Burcon is thrilled that Merit Foods has realized this important milestone," said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and chief executive officer, adding: "Having completed the construction and now in the midst of commissioning and optimizing its state-of-the-art facility is an impressive accomplishment during such a challenging time. Merit is ideally positioned to meet the growing need for highly functional and taste-forward plant-based proteins for use in foods and beverages including dairy alternatives, meat alternatives and other lifestyle nutrition products."

Unique in its design, Merit's state-of-the-art plant protein production facility has been engineered and constructed to be able to process both yellow field peas as well as non-GMO canola, thereby having the ability to produce Merit's Puratein(R) and Puratein(R) HS canola proteins in addition to its Peazazz(R)and Peazac(R) pea proteins. Having achieved commercial production of its Peazazz(R) and Peazac(R) pea proteins, Merit intends to now turn its focus to commissioning the facility to produce canola protein. Once commissioned, it will be the only commercial-scale facility in the world capable of producing food-grade canola protein.

