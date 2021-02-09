 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - February 2021 Corporate Presentation and Nordnet Video Briefing

Oslo, 9 February 2021

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm", the "Company"), a developer of ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices and connected sensors, today released its updated corporate presentation and announced the availability of a video briefing with Nordnet.

The Company's February 2021 corporate presentation is enclosed. In addition, Nordnet has released a video featuring Thinfilm CEO Kevin Barber's discussion of the Company's progress and strategy.

Thinfilm's public presentations and webcasts are available on the company’s website at https://www.thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/presentations-webca ...

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment




