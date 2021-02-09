 

New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 17:07  |  29   |   |   

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Care launched 3M Polisher ST,* an advanced, single-use AEX solution designed to replace reusable AEX polishing column for biologic drug manufacturing. Polisher ST improves the biopharma manufacturing workflow by reducing the number of processing steps thereby helping to improve process economics. The new product was developed by 3M scientists who passionately create solutions to manufacture biologic drugs more efficiently.

3M Polisher ST improves the biopharma manufacturing workflow by reducing the number of processing steps thereby helping to improve process economics. (PRNewsFoto/3M)

3M Polisher ST is a synthetic, fully encapsulated, single-use membrane chromatography solution containing two complementary AEX-functional media: a quaternary ammonium ("Q") functional nonwoven and a guanidinium-functional membrane. The Q-functional nonwoven provides reduction of turbidity (when present), DNA, and endotoxin, as well as a portion of the product's AEX capacity for HCP and virus reduction. The novel guanidinium functionality in the guanidinium-functional membrane of 3M Polisher ST provides HCP and virus reduction in a salt tolerant (ST) manner.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu 3M Company!
Short
Basispreis 193,69€
Hebel 13,24
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 160,01€
Hebel 8,69
Ask 1,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

"3M Polisher ST is designed as a next-generation bioprocessing solution for process intensification in both large, dedicated product sites and small multi-product manufacturing facilities," said Robert Befidi, Jr., division vice president, 3M Separation and Purification Sciences. "This product will be particularly suitable for facilities of the future which will be smaller in size and capable of producing significantly higher product volumes. This new innovation demonstrates the power of 3M material science to improve biologics manufacturing."

The new product can be used in continuous bioprocessing which can enable facilities to reduce both their size and cycle times. It is a single-use technology designed as a cost-efficient option to increase biomass production in therapeutic recombinant protein processes in all operating conditions; and to replace downstream AEX polishing column in fed batch and/or continuous manufacturing. The new product is a compact, small footprint, higher capacity solution for delivering higher purity and yield in the downstream polishing unit operation in a connected continuous downstream operation for the flexible facility of the future.

3M Separation and Purification Sciences Division utilizes cutting edge 3M material science that pushes the boundaries of purification, filtration, and separation to support production, processes that change lives, and deliver quality water where it matters most. For more information on 3M Polisher ST, visit www.3M.com/PolisherST.

*Production capsules will be available at a later date.

About 3M 
At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

 

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435086/3M_Polisher_ST.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343410/3M_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 3M Health Care launched 3M Polisher ST,* an advanced, single-use AEX solution designed to replace reusable AEX polishing column for biologic drug manufacturing. Polisher ST improves the biopharma …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Size Worth $105.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Transtema Selects Polystar to Deliver Virtual NOC Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) From ...
Growatt became the largest residential PV inverter supplier in Brazil
CGTN: 2021's Spring Festival Gala to feature 5G, 3D and AI
Artmarket.com fosters art market transparency via Artprice subscriptions
Styrenics Circular Solutions shows with further challenge test success that polystyrene can be ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt - 'Weiter so' der Fed enttäuscht(1) 
27.01.21
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste kurz vor Zinsentscheid der US-Notenbank
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - Berichtssaison ohne klaren Trend
26.01.21
Aktien New York: Dow legt nach Quartalszahlen etwas zu - S&P 500 schafft Rekord
26.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung nach Quartalszahlen - S&P 500 mit Rekord
26.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
26.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow etwas höher erwartet - Zahlreiche Quartalsberichte
26.01.21
Mischkonzern 3M will 2021 zu deutlichem Umsatzwachstum zurückkehren

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
74
3M - seit 52 Jahren steigende Dividenden