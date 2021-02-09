Crash Bandicoot Makes His Way Four-Ward to Next-Gen Consoles, Switch, and PC in 2021!

He’s made you spin, jump and wump for 25 years, and this year, our beloved orange marsupial is celebrating in style. To kick off his silver anniversary, on March 12, the true sequel to the classic Crash Bandicoot trilogy from the ‘90s and the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game will also launch on PC via Battle.net later this year. Fans are smitten with the biggest Crash game ever1, so whether it’s their first playthrough or their hundredth, there’s no better time to experience massive levels, badder bosses and more gameplay. Fans should also be on the look-out for tons of furtastic festivities from Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) aimed to engage Crash Bandicoot fans throughout the year.

