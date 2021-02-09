 

Crash Bandicoot Makes His Way Four-Ward to Next-Gen Consoles, Switch, and PC in 2021!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
He’s made you spin, jump and wump for 25 years, and this year, our beloved orange marsupial is celebrating in style. To kick off his silver anniversary, on March 12, the true sequel to the classic Crash Bandicoot trilogy from the ‘90s and the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The game will also launch on PC via Battle.net later this year. Fans are smitten with the biggest Crash game ever1, so whether it’s their first playthrough or their hundredth, there’s no better time to experience massive levels, badder bosses and more gameplay. Fans should also be on the look-out for tons of furtastic festivities from Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) aimed to engage Crash Bandicoot fans throughout the year.

Run, don’t walk, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is making its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021. The game is also coming soon to PC via Battle.net. Players on next-gen platforms can enjoy N. credible 4K visuals, quicker loading times and 3D audio that will immerse them in all-new dimensions. Additionally, fans can play on the go when the time-shattering platforming adventure makes it way to Nintendo Switch for the first time. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developer Toys for Bob has been hard at work to bring Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time to new platforms. Fans on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in for some N. credible visuals when they see the game run in 4K with 60 FPS2. Additionally, players on either next-gen platform will enjoy quicker loading times to dive into the wumpa-eating action and 3D audio that will immerse them in all-new dimensions. What’s more, players who purchase, or already have, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Timeon PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be entitled to receive next-gen upgrades at no cost (except in Japan) within the same console family3 (including the ability to transfer saved data).

