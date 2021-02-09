G2 Announces 10,000 Metre Drill Program

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“ G2 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration campaign in Guyana, South America. The Company has a 100% interest in two historical past-producing gold mines as well as a portfolio of regional exploration properties. During the first half of 2021, drilling will focus on expanding and further delineating historical drill results, as well as to initiate the maiden drilling campaign at the Jubilee Mine project.

2021 drilling will continue to explore the main shaft area where drill hole ARD – 3 returned multiple gold intercepts including 3.6 g/t Au over 13.5 metres within a broad zone of mineralization (see Press Release dated November 17, 2020). This relatively shallow intercept is within the area of historical production (6,488 ounces from 14,632 tons of ore in the 1910 – 1911 period) (Micon 43-101 Nov 23, 2018).

Jubilee Mine Drilling (Q1, 2021)

The Jubilee Property is located approximately 4 miles south-east of the Company’s Peters Mine property. Historical records indicate that in 1907 a vertical shaft and approximately 1000 feet of lateral workings were completed on the property; however, no production records are available. Reconnaissance sampling on the property has returned significant grab sample results from an area over about 100m in strike length in the historical mine zone. Results of sampling are presented in Table 1. G2 plans to conduct a maiden drill program at Jubilee focusing on the high-grade mineralization sampled to date.

TABLE 1

Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Assay Method Au (g/t) PRGB19 241643 688324 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 23.70 PRGB20 241647 688326 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 22.50 PRGB21 241651 688327 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 2.71 PRGB22 241652 688329 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 5.18 PRGB23 241654 688331 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 7.42 PRGB24 241656 688334 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 0.48 PRGB25 241660 688325 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 3.22 PRGB26 241662 688334 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 5.72 PRGB27 241669 688340 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 15.00 PRGB28 241668 688350 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 3.07 PRGB29 241674 688358 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 1.03 PRGB30 241682 688358 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 0.20 PRGB31 241664 688357 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 16.60 PRGB38 241934 687755 Grab - Vein FAS-121 1.79

Coordinate Reference System: UTM PSAD56