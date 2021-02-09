 

G2 Announces 10,000 Metre Drill Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 17:03  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration campaign in Guyana, South America. The Company has a 100% interest in two historical past-producing gold mines as well as a portfolio of regional exploration properties. During the first half of 2021, drilling will focus on expanding and further delineating historical drill results, as well as to initiate the maiden drilling campaign at the Jubilee Mine project.

Aremu Mine Drilling (Q1, 2021)

2021 drilling will continue to explore the main shaft area where drill hole ARD – 3 returned multiple gold intercepts including 3.6 g/t Au over 13.5 metres within a broad zone of mineralization (see Press Release dated November 17, 2020). This relatively shallow intercept is within the area of historical production (6,488 ounces from 14,632 tons of ore in the 1910 – 1911 period) (Micon 43-101 Nov 23, 2018).

Jubilee Mine Drilling (Q1, 2021)

The Jubilee Property is located approximately 4 miles south-east of the Company’s Peters Mine property. Historical records indicate that in 1907 a vertical shaft and approximately 1000 feet of lateral workings were completed on the property; however, no production records are available. Reconnaissance sampling on the property has returned significant grab sample results from an area over about 100m in strike length in the historical mine zone. Results of sampling are presented in Table 1. G2 plans to conduct a maiden drill program at Jubilee focusing on the high-grade mineralization sampled to date.

TABLE 1

Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Assay Method Au (g/t)
PRGB19 241643 688324 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 23.70
PRGB20 241647 688326 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 22.50
PRGB21 241651 688327 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 2.71
PRGB22 241652 688329 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 5.18
PRGB23 241654 688331 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 7.42
PRGB24 241656 688334 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 0.48
PRGB25 241660 688325 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 3.22
PRGB26 241662 688334 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 5.72
PRGB27 241669 688340 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 15.00
PRGB28 241668 688350 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 3.07
PRGB29 241674 688358 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 1.03
PRGB30 241682 688358 Grab - Vein Float FAS-121 0.20
PRGB31 241664 688357 Grab - Vein Float FAS-425 16.60
PRGB38 241934 687755 Grab - Vein FAS-121 1.79

Coordinate Reference System: UTM PSAD56

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G2 Announces 10,000 Metre Drill Program TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration campaign in Guyana, South America. The Company has a 100% interest in two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nyxoah receives FDA approval for full-body 1.5T and 3T MRI compatibility for the Genio system to ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units