SouthGobi Announces Fulfillment of Resumption Guidance and Resumption of Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has fulfilled all the conditions stated in the Resumption Guidance to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be resumed at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.