SouthGobi Announces Fulfillment of Resumption Guidance and Resumption of Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that
reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated September 13, 2020, November 16, 2020, December 8, 2020, December 17, 2020, January 8, 2021 and February 8, 2021 (the
“Announcements”). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has fulfilled all the conditions stated in the Resumption Guidance to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be resumed at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020, respectively. As stated in the Announcements, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has set out the following conditions in its Resumption Guidance for the Company as below:
|(1)
|publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications (the “First Resumption Guidance”);
|(2)
|inform the market of all material information for the Company’s shareholders and investors to appraise its position (the “Second Resumption Guidance”);
|(3)
|announce quarterly updates on the Company’s developments under Rules 13.24A of the Listing Rules, including, amongst other relevant matters, its business operations, its resumption plan and the progress of implementation (the “Third Resumption Guidance”);
|(4)
|resolve issues arising from the Cease Trade Order and/or the TSX Delisting Review, or take steps to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the Company will be eligible for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the “Fourth Resumption Guidance”); and
|(5)
|demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules (the “Fifth Resumption Guidance”).
FULFILLMENT OF RESUMPTION GUIDANCE
