Hunter Technology on Track for OilEx Product Launch

The Company is developing the first functional end-to-end blockchain-based modular software platform for hydrocarbons, creating transparency and trust between buyers and sellers through the entire supply chain, from production through sale and delivery. The OilEx platform is designed to relieve both producers and purchasers from the historical analogue transaction burden by providing a digital pathway underpinned by secure document handling and messaging, providing for straight-through back-office settlements and payments.

Hunter Technology Corp. is pleased to report that it is on track to launch pilot transactions for selected hydrocarbon producers and buyers in Q2 2021.

The OilEx platform is structured into four functional modules: identity, marketplace, transactions, and settlement. Each module will include core features to satisfy customer needs.

Independent producers, corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers will benefit from data rich profiles featuring secure identity management, integrated within a strict Know Your Client (KYC) operating process including production profiles and user ratings, building trust across all transactional touchpoints.

The platform interface will also provide interactive maps defining user-relevant markets for supply and buyside transactions. Embedded in this module will be a Request for Quote function supporting a robust marketplace for buyers to aggregate geographically distributed goods from smaller producers, combining single contracts into cost-effective commercial transactions. Smart matching, powered by an algorithmic engine, will be used to greatly reduce the time and effort historically required to find and serve suitable trade counterparties. A structured transactional workflow will also simplify execution as a controlled process chain, creating a verifiable and irrevocable audit trail inclusive of the origin of the goods. Customers can monitor transactions in real-time via the transaction dashboard and can also instantly run reports to support efficient compliance with recordkeeping and disclosure requirements.