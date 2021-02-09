Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ (tildrakizumab) as the first anti-IL23p19 treatment for which 5-year efficacy and safety data are reported from two phase 3 studies

- The British Journal of Dermatology has published evidence of sustained efficacy in tildrakizumab responders and a favourable long-term safety profile with total tildrakizumab exposure of over 5400 patient-years through 5 years (256 weeks) [1]

- This is the first and longest complete pooled dataset published in a medical journal on an anti-IL23p19 inhibitor

BARELONA, Spain, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced today that the British Journal of Dermatology (BJD) has published a full 5-year pooled data analysis from two phase III clinical studies, reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2 of Ilumetri (tildrakizumab), an IL-23p19 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and can be found in the BJD online library. These data provide evidence of sustained efficacy in tildrakizumab responders and in patients switched from etanercept to tildrakizumab at week 28, and a favourable long-term safety profile with total tildrakizumab exposure of over 5400 patient-years. During this period, PASI and PGA response rates were maintained in a large proportion of patients[1]. This is the first and longest complete dataset published in a medical journal on an anti-IL23p19 inhibitor.

Long-term efficacy and safety: up to 5-year results from reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2[1]

Results of the 5-year pooled data from reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2 demonstrated long-term control of psoriasis, with a large proportion of patients who responded at week 28 maintaining efficacy by both relative and absolute PASI. Absolute PASI <3 at week 244 for tildrakizumab 100mg and 200mg were 78.8% and 82.6% respectively. PGA 0/1 at week 244 for tildrakizumab 100mg and 200mg were 68.5% and 74.2%, respectively (multiple imputation for missing data). Results show a favourable long-term safety profile with a total tildrakizumab exposure of over 5400 patient-years. Both 100mg and 200mg doses were generally well tolerated with low rates of serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest through 5 years.