CPIT Management Team Complete Purchase For Full Ownership

DERBY, England, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, CPIT's management team, led by Brett and Vicky Critchley, began the journey towards full ownership.

On Friday 5 February 2021, they completed the purchase of the remaining 50% of shares to become full owners of the business.

Vicky Critchley will be CEO and Brett Critchley will become Executive Chairman.

The new business will be called Bamboo Cloud. A full rebranding will be revealed in March. 

The seven-member ownership team of CPIT will remain in place along with the talented group of nearly ninety employees.

"We're looking forward to creating our own identity and accelerate our growth as one of the finest Microsoft partners in the world. Our unique passion for empowering SMBs will continue and we look forward to expanding our offerings and services to a larger global audience in the months to come," states Vicky Critchley, CEO.

The business remains dedicated to providing the underserved SMB market with guidance throughout their technology journey and access to affordable, simplified cloud-based Microsoft solutions.

Highly regarded in the Microsoft community, CPIT was named the 2019 Partner of the Year Winner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and was a finalist for the same honour in 2020. They were selected as part of the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and are a Microsoft Gold Partner in Productivity, Cloud Platform, Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, and several other areas.

Cooper Parry CEO, Ade Cheatham adds: "Following the part MBO back in 2019, this is the natural next step. With exciting global opportunities across the UK and US, CPIT will fully leverage their strong Microsoft relationship to the benefit of our many mutual clients. We'll continue to collaborate on many projects, transforming clients' IT and finance systems. I'm super excited to see the next chapter of this story unfold."

Executive Chairman, Brett Critchley concludes: "Our global accomplishments are rooted in the unwavering commitment we received from Cooper Parry. Together we built a solid foundation for global success, and we can't wait to embark on this latest part of the journey."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434710/CPIT_Logo_Green_Logo.jpg



