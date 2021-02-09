 

IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth

- Europe's largest veterinary care provider welcomes additional investment and renewed long-term commitment from largest shareholder EQT Private Equity

- New minority investment from technology leader Silver Lake validates success to date and compelling opportunities ahead

- The expanded partnership is expected to accelerate continued growth and further broaden IVC's digitalization and innovation capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IVC Evidensia ("IVC" or "the Company"), Europe's largest veterinary care provider, announces an expanded partnership among its shareholders to support IVC in driving its next phase of accelerating growth. The aggregated new investment from the expanded partnership transaction totals €3.5 billion and values IVC at an enterprise value of approximately €12.3 billion.

Headquartered in Bristol, UK, IVC is a leading veterinary services provider with a network of more than 1,500 clinics and hospitals and approximately 22,000 employees across Europe. Founded in 2011, IVC operates a decentralized model promoting innovation and clinical freedom balanced with integrated support functions such as procurement, veterinary advisors and clinical boards. With the purpose of providing the world's best veterinary services by caring for pets and people, IVC is leading the way in bringing new standards to animal care and staff wellbeing in the sector globally.

IVC was acquired by EQT Private Equity in December 2016, through its EQT VII fund, and in May 2017 the Company merged with Evidensia, a Swedish veterinary group acquired by EQT Private Equity in 2014. Since then, IVC Evidensia has transformed into the leading European veterinary services provider through accelerated organic growth and a large number of strategic add-on acquisitions. EQT has supported IVC through hiring a new leadership team around CEO, Steve Clarke, and Chairperson, Kate Swann, and revenue has more than tripled since the merger.

As part of its long-term commitment to IVC, EQT Private Equity is making a substantial investment through its EQT IX fund, and with the transaction EQT VII is partially exiting its stake but will remain invested in the Company. As its largest shareholder, EQT Private Equity's new investment is a validation of the successful partnership and continued potential for substantial growth in IVC.

