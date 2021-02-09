 

Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 17:30  |  121   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Bostik reinforces its presence in the fast-growing Brazilian construction adhesives market with the planned acquisition of Poliplas, a leader in hybrid-technology sealants and adhesives. This project is in line with Arkema’s targeted growth strategy in adhesives and in high-growth regions.

Bostik, a global leader in innovative adhesive solutions, present in Brazil through its Fortaleza brand, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire Poliplas Ltda.

With fast growing sales, around €10 million in 2020, and a plant in São José do Rio Preto, in the state of São Paulo, Poliplas provides its more than 2,000 customers with high quality sealing and bonding solutions in several technologies used in construction.

The company is the largest local player in fast-growing hybrid sealants and adhesives, a technology with a wide range of implementation properties and a core technology for Bostik globally.

Poliplas is a key player in the Brazilian adhesives market with a strong presence in different distribution channels, targeting construction and industrial markets that will complete Fortaleza’s offering in the region. Both brands will thus continue to deliver high performance solutions to meet customers’ needs.

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with Bostik’s growth strategy in the construction market, reinforcing its global leadership in hybrid sealants and adhesives, while also expanding its presence in high-growth regions.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas Regulatory News: Arkema (Paris:AKE): Bostik reinforces its presence in the fast-growing Brazilian construction adhesives market with the planned acquisition of Poliplas, a leader in hybrid-technology sealants and adhesives. This project is in line …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:25 Uhr
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 February to 05 February 2021
03.02.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
02.02.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 25 January to 29 January 2021
26.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021
19.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 January to 15 January 2021
19.01.21
Arkema: Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business
13.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
11.01.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)