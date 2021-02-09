Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas

Bostik, a global leader in innovative adhesive solutions, present in Brazil through its Fortaleza brand, announces the signature of an agreement to acquire Poliplas Ltda.

Bostik reinforces its presence in the fast-growing Brazilian construction adhesives market with the planned acquisition of Poliplas, a leader in hybrid-technology sealants and adhesives. This project is in line with Arkema’s targeted growth strategy in adhesives and in high-growth regions.

With fast growing sales, around €10 million in 2020, and a plant in São José do Rio Preto, in the state of São Paulo, Poliplas provides its more than 2,000 customers with high quality sealing and bonding solutions in several technologies used in construction.

The company is the largest local player in fast-growing hybrid sealants and adhesives, a technology with a wide range of implementation properties and a core technology for Bostik globally.

Poliplas is a key player in the Brazilian adhesives market with a strong presence in different distribution channels, targeting construction and industrial markets that will complete Fortaleza’s offering in the region. Both brands will thus continue to deliver high performance solutions to meet customers’ needs.

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with Bostik’s growth strategy in the construction market, reinforcing its global leadership in hybrid sealants and adhesives, while also expanding its presence in high-growth regions.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005845/en/